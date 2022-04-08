Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Justin Fehr joins us with the importance of treating pets to prevent the problems caused by ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes are dangerous because they can carry and cause malicious diseases.

Dr. Justin Fehr is a veterinarian at the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine South Clinic who provides primary care services for dogs and cats. He also guides and mentors clinical year veterinary students through cases and surgeries they will likely see in general practice.

Ticks transmit Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and other diseases.

Fleas are most bothersome for dogs with skin allergies that have a reaction to a flea bite. Fleas also carry tapeworms, which work their way into your pet’s digestive system when the fleas are swallowed while the animal grooms itself. If fleas infest your house, they can be hard to get rid of, so it is easiest to stop them before they start. This means protecting your pets with preventive medication.

Heartworms are exactly what their name implies: worms that live in your pet’s heart. Heartworms are transmitted by mosquitoes. Any time pets are outside, they are at risk.

Heartworms can grow to eight inches in length and can spread from the heart to the lungs. If left untreated, the worms will create such a burden on the heart that the heart cannot perform its job and the animal will die. In cats, heartworms can cause sudden death because there were no discernable signs of disease.

As with infestations of fleas and ticks, it is much better to prevent heartworm disease than to attempt to treat it. There are many effective preventive medications that can be prescribed by your Veterinarian.



Primary Care Dogs & Cats at the South Clinic

https://vetmed.illinois.edu › veterinary-teaching-hospital