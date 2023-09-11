Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Not long ago, a new variant of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV) sent shockwaves through the United States. But what exactly is RHDV, and how does it affect our beloved pet rabbits? Here to shed light on this critical issue is Dr. Michelle Borsdorf from the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

RHDV is a highly contagious virus that infects both wild and domestic species of rabbits. However, it’s important to note that RHDV does not affect humans or other animals. This virus swiftly invades an infected rabbit’s bloodstream, causing rapid damage to liver cells. Since the liver plays a crucial role in clotting, the classic form of RHDV leads to uncontrollable bleeding in affected rabbits.

The latest variant of RHDV, first detected in the United States in 2020, is particularly dangerous. It boasts mortality rates of 70% to 100% in pet rabbits, making it a grave concern for bunny owners.

The virus can survive in various environments, and infected wild rabbits can shed it outdoors. It can then be inadvertently carried into homes on clothing or shoes, putting pet rabbits at risk.

To protect your furry friend and reduce the risk of RHDV infection, follow these guidelines:

1. Avoid outdoor grazing: Do not allow your pet rabbit to graze in areas frequented by wild rabbits.

2. Maintain hygiene: Ensure that shoes worn outside are not used in areas accessible to your pet rabbit. Always wash your hands before and after handling your bunny.

3. Feeding precautions: Refrain from feeding your pet rabbit weeds and flowers collected from areas where wild rabbits roam.

Most importantly, Dr. Borsdorf strongly recommends vaccinating your pet rabbit against this new RHDV variant. The University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital has organized vaccination clinics to help protect these beloved pets. The vaccine requires two doses administered at least three weeks apart, followed by annual boosters.

For more information and to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit the RHDV information page at vetmed.illinois.edu.