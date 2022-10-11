Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Promise Healthcare family of clinics provide primary care services matching patients with a provider who will develop a caring relationship with them. We are a Federally Qualified Health Center, we provide access to affordable, quality healthcare to Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet and all of Champaign County. Access to healthcare is our mission. We accept most insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare and a sliding fee scale is available. We treat anyone regardless of their ability to pay.

We offer Medicaid enrollment services provided by our bi-lingual staff. We have Marketplace enrollment assisters for people who need Healthcare Coverage so they can get at least minimum coverage for medical events that may occur in their lives.

Promise accepts all patients regardless of the ability to pay. We offer enrollment services and education regarding Covid Vaccines as well as Dental services with a Dentist who accepts Medicaid.

We will be at Marketplace Mall for the Disabilities Resource Expo October 22, 2022.

We will be at the Trunk or Treat in Downtown Rantoul- October 31, 2022 6PM to 8PM

November through April we will be at Lincoln Square Mall 2 Saturdays a month from 8-12 for the indoor Farmers Market.



Promise Healthcare

819 Bloomington Rd

Champaign, Il 61820

http://www.promisehealth.org