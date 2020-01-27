Prom wear giveaway at Danville Public Library

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

As part of Money $mart Week, Danville Public Library is hosting a prom wear giveaway for area teens in April and is currently seeking donations.

Last year’s event assisted thirty high school girls by giving away dresses and accessories such as jewelry and shoes.

This year, the Library would like to expand the giveaway to include items for high school boys, such as suit pieces and ties.

Donations of new or gently used prom wear including dresses, shirts, pants and accessories may be dropped off to the Library’s Vermilion Street entrance Fridays and Saturdays from January to March between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Please note that wedding dresses and damaged items will not be accepted. Specific questions regarding the event or donations may be addressed to Executive Director Jennifer Hess at 217-477-5223 x 118 jhess@danvillepubliclibrary.org.

The prom wear giveaway event is scheduled for Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.