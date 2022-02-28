Coles County, Ill. (WCIA)



We are doing a used prom dress sale where 10% of the profits made goes as a donation to the ClassE program. ClassE is an entrepreneurial development class that aims to educate Coles County high school juniors and seniors about the opportunities and challenges of starting and running a new business venture. We expect that students who complete the class will go on to successfully run their own businesses.

We will have dress drop offs starting tonight, February 28! Anyone interested can drop off anytime – Mon/Tues 6-8 and Wed 4-6 and then the sale starts Friday! Buyers can shop Friday 4-8, Sat 10-6 and Sunday 1-3.

This is a first for Coles County to do this! So we thought why not try! It’s something different and in today’s world, everyone loves a great deal

ClassE Entrepreneurial Class

Business/Organization Address

Elevate at Cross County Mall (North Entrance) 700 Broadway Ave E space 8

On web address just click on menu and select ClassE