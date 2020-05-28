Professional dancers with ARC Entertainment start quarantine ballet

In early March, when it was clear the country was going on lockdown, three friends and professional ballet dancers from California decided they were not going to let that stop them from doing what they love. These talented dancers opted to move into the same residence, quarantine together, and continue creating new works to share with the public.

To date, the trio has produced five new pieces and plans to continue creating from home as long as is necessary. They are sharing their works both online and through select media appearances. ARC Entertainment Company livestreams daily from California on both Facebook and Instagram.