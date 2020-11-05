Probiotic supplement clinical trial looking for eligible dogs

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Barko at the University of Illinois is actively seeking dogs from the community that could be eligible for a study he is conducting of a new dietary supplement to help dogs with GI problems by influencing their microbiome. Dogs that are enrolled will undergo various testing and will get free access to the supplement. The trial will cover the cost of the tests and the supplements for dogs that complete the study.

Dr. Barko defines the gastrointestinal microbiome as “a highly diverse community of microorganisms, primarily bacteria, that inhabit the intestinal tract.” And it is a very large community: there are trillions of bacteria living in a person’s intestinal tract, far outnumbering the human cells that make up the person’s entire body.

Dr. Barko’s study is seeking adult dogs (at least 1 year old) that have had gastrointestinal problems (e.g., diarrhea, vomiting) for >3 weeks. After getting some lab work to determine eligibility, dogs will be enrolled in the study to evaluate a new probiotic supplement developed specifically for dogs with GI problems.