Probiotic Air helping create safer, healthier environments

Probiotic Air is a 24/7 permanent solution for the entire environment for minimizing the presence of the harmful micro-organisms and pathogens. They create an inhibition of growth zone for the harmful micro-organisms and pathogens replacing them with beneficial bacteria with the goal of getting to the magic 80/20 ratio of good to bad bacteria thereby mimicking the outdoor ecology which is the healthiest for our bodies.

Probiotic Air disperses a microscopic, aerosolized mixture of multiple strains of beneficial bacteria (probiotics) into the airways, which remain airborne for hours travelling to all areas of the indoor environment eventually resting and penetrating the surfaces and objects. They treat all the places you clean and all the ones that you don’t….the doorknobs, keyboards, carpets, remote controls, curtains, furniture etc.

Probiotic Air is constantly being asked the question if our proprietary blend of probiotics (Enviro-Biotics) can kill COVID-19? To properly answer this question some background information is needed to be understood.

In reality this is a question that has to be asked of any product on the market can make that claim? Reality is that during an outbreak of a new virus like COVID-19, no products exist on the market that can make claims to kill the virus. This is due to the simple fact that the virus was not available to test, and it can take more than 1 year to get a viral claim approved by a regulatory agency. For this reason, the U.S. has enacted a ‘hierarchy-based’ policy. This means that if a company’s product has been found to be effective against harder to kill viruses, it is likely to kill a virus like COVID-19.

What type of virus is COVID-19?

Viruses can be generally categorized in three groups by virus structure. This affects the effectiveness of products in killing the viruses.

• Enveloped viruses are easiest to kill. (An example is Influenza A Virus, and Coronavirus.)

• Large, non-enveloped viruses are more difficult to kill. (An example is Rotavirus.)

• Small, non-enveloped viruses are hardest to kill. (Examples are Norovirus, Feline Calicivirus (FCV), Poliovirus, Rhinovirus or Reovirus.)

Hence, a product that is likely to provide the greatest protection to you from COVID-19 will have claims against at least one non-enveloped virus such as Norovirus, Feline Calicivirus, Poliovirus, Rhinovirus or Reovirus.

How does the Center for Disease Control know that its recommended products are effective for killing CO-VID 19 if none of the products have ever been tested on them?

The CDC web site (https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/how-does-epa-know-products-list-n-work-sars-cov-2) states:

“While surface disinfectant products on List N have not been tested specifically against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, EPA expects them to kill the virus because they:

• Demonstrate efficacy (e.g. effectiveness) against a harder-to-kill virus; or

• Demonstrate efficacy against another type of human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

All surface disinfectants on List N can be used to kill viruses on surfaces such as counters and doorknobs.

Because SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus, this pathogen is not readily available for use in commercial laboratory testing to see if a certain disinfectant product is effective at killing the virus.”

https://probioticairsolutions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/probioticair/