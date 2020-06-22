Pro tips for keeping your Spring plantings alive

Now that the Spring planting season has come to an end, how do you ensure that those plants stay alive during the warm summer months. Roger from Ropp’s Flower Factory says it comes down to a fairly simple, three-step process:

Regular (and sufficient watering) – water in the morning, and the water should go all the way through the soil and out the bottom Miracle Grow – just like people and pets, you need to feed your plants with fertilizer (every 7-14 days if it’s in a container, a little less if it’s in the ground) Osmocote – this is a slow release fertilizer that helps feed your plantings gradually, over time

For more information on Ropp’s Flower Factory in Mahomet, Gibson City and Paxton, visit them online or call 217-784-5400.