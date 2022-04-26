Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

PRINCE: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

MAKES WORLDWIDE DEBUT IN CHICAGO JUNE 9

Tickets On-Sale Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. CT

Chicago will glow purple this summer when Prince: The Immersive Experience makes its worldwide debut on June 9. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees will be invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. CT exclusively at PrinceTheExperience.com.

Designed for music lovers young and old, Prince fans, families and everyone in between, the interactive trip will take visitors through more than 10 multidimensional spaces, where they can experience Prince’s life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way. Step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince’s beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix an iconic greatest hit; and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer, Roy Bennett. Powered by Bose, the experience will feature speakers and equipment from the world renowned brand that will deliver immersive audio to fans as they explore Prince’s catalog of hits. The Experience will also feature historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments, and much more courtesy of The Prince Estate. Prince: The Immersive Experience will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Avenue (corner of N. Michigan and E. Ohio St.).

“It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life. I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before. I know I will forever be changed by working on this project and I hope this interactive trip will inspire visitors to express themselves as passionately as Prince did,” said Superfly Co-Founder Kerry Black, who leads Superfly’s music experiences division.

Prince: The Immersive Experience will be open in Chicago through October 9. Beginning March 31, guests can reserve timed entry tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets will be available for purchase by visiting PrinceTheExperience.com. VIP and Flex access tickets, as well as corporate and private group bookings, will also be available. For more information on space rentals, email events@princetheexperience.com.

