Pretties by Paris offering take-home painting kits

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for a way to entertain your family at home? ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visits Pretties by Paris in Champaign. The DIY studio is offering take-home paint kits where families can turn blocks of wood into beautiful creations!

More from Pretties by Paris:

We are going to be [at the studio] from 3pm-[6]pm offering TAKE HOME kits for kids on THURSDAY. Please do not bring the kids into the studio. Come in, tell me which stencil to grab and bring CASH only. The kits will include one stencil and one 8×8 piece of wood for $10.

Take them home and enjoy some crafting with your kiddos!

You are welcome to do the same with adult signs. I’ll take $5 off the normal price and send you home with a stencil and a piece of wood. Or, you can take a door hanger home to paint. CASH only.

You can purchase as many as you like.

The stencil wall has a variety of stencils to choose from but no designs are guaranteed to be in there.