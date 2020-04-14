Preserving Food Safely with Macon County Extension

Macon County, Ill. (WCIA)

Caitlin Mellendorf joins us to share how the Macon County Extension is helping people preserve food safely.

Here’s more from Caitlin and the Macon County Extension:

Save the Taste of Summer with At-Home Food Preservation

Get ready for summer produce by learning how to preserve food safely with University of Illinois Extension. Nutrition & Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf will teach the basics of home food preservation and provide the latest safety guidelines.

Kick off the canning season with virtual or in-person classes. Learn the science behind food preservation and safe canning in the series Preserving Practice. In-person classes will practice hands-on water-bath canning and take home the products they make.

Webinars are free, and in-person classes are $15 to cover the cost of materials. Sign up in advance at go.illinois.edu/dmp.

Jams and Jellies

• 7-8 p.m. May 6, online webinar. Register by May 5.

• 10 – 11 a.m. May 14, online webinar. Register by May 13.

Tomatoes and Tomato Products

• 6-8 p.m. June 9 at the Macon County Extension Office. Register by June 5.

• 6-8 p.m. June 23 at the DeWitt County Extension Office. Register by June 18.

Pickles and Pickle Products

• 6-8 p.m. July 7 at the DeWitt County Extension Office. Register by July 3.

• 10 a.m. – noon July 15 at the Macon County Extension Office. Register by July 10.

Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program encourages individuals, families and communities to live healthier through online and in-person skill sharing. Learn about managing diabetes, being food- safe at home and making healthier choices when shopping, cooking and meal planning.



The Macon County Extension Office is located at 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. in Decatur and the DeWitt County Office is at 8425 Katie Road in Clinton.