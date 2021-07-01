Prepping your outdoor space for summer family fun

Summer is here and we’re all ready to head outside and have some fun. But before we do, it’s important to get our outdoors spaces ready. With that, Home Expert Bailey Carson is here from Angi to provide some insights on how to prepare your backyard for optimal summer fun.

Some of Bailey’s tips include:

Removing those twigs, branches or leaves from past seasons is a good first step. Once you’ve got that done, give your grass a good mow.

Tackle some basic cleaning like power washing your deck and dusting off your outdoor furniture. If necessary, add a fresh coat of paint to the furniture to get it looking like new.

Consider planting some bug-repelling plants in your garden—things like marigolds, citronella and lemon balm can do the trick.

A firepit is a great, inexpensive option that can be the centerpiece of entertaining. Add some string lights and speakers and you’ll be ready for a party.

Think about installing an outdoor TV. It can make for some really fun outdoor movie nights. Or, if you want to go even bigger, think about having a pro install that dream outdoor kitchen.

