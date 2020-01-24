Preparing your home for inclement weather with Mattex

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mike Nichelson, President of Mattex Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, shares tips on how you can prepare your home for inclement weather.

Here’s more from Mattex:

We like to educate our customers, inform them in ways to avoid unexpected expenses when it comes to heating and cooling their homes. It’s going to get colder and customers ask what they can do to avoid static electricity and dry skin. They also ask us how to prevent pipes from freezing. We always get asked what are inexpensive ways to keep the house warm while away besides cranking up the thermostat.

• Adding a humidifier to your home comfort

This helps prevent dry, cracked skin by putting moisture in the air as your furnace kicks on often due to the extreme cold temps

• Use free resources to keep your home warm during the day such as the sunlight by opening the curtains and blinds

• Consider some tips to keep your pipes from bursting

• Run a trickle of water in your faucets

• Open your under sink cabinets a little bit – use child safety latches to keep pets and small children from getting under the sink

• Add extra insulation to pipes

