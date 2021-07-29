Preparing for Virginia Theatre’s 100th anniversary

On December 28, 1921, the Virginia Theatre opened to the public for the very first time to present, to a sold-out house, a popular touring Broadway comedy-mystery called The Bat. Through the decades, the Virginia Theatre has been a vital community resource, a playhouse, a movie palace, a comedy club, a performing arts center, a concert hall, and a meeting place. Today, this fully-restored Spanish Renaissance-revival venue—listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and owned and operated by the Champaign Park District—is proudly celebrating a century of being your Virginia Theatre!

And the Virginia’s 100th anniversary season promises to be special in more ways than one. For the first time in 100 years, the Virginia will present the live stage play The Bat, directed by John Stuff and produced by Jeff Goldberg, featuring performers from around the community. Major concerts, touring comedians, incisive spoken word events, and, as always, family-friendly performances from the CU Ballet, CPD Youth Theater, Dance Arts, Art in Motion, Twist and Shout and so many others fill out our busiest schedule yet.

For more details, visit the Virginia Theatre online.