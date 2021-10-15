Prepare to be amazed by Magician Richard Darshwood at Yellow & Co.

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Yellow and Co. is gift/art boutique with unique, creative and fun items. Paint Like ME Party is a wine and sip paint parties. We have also expanded into hosting live entertainment such as magicians, comedians and live music. We have had a couple comedy shows incl. one put on by local CU Comedy. We have had electric violinist. And this weekend we have magician Richard Darshwood performing…a family friendly, all ages show and then an adults only show.

Richard E. Darshwood is a highly charismatic performer who has perplexed and amazed many notable celebrities such as film-maker Martin Scorsese, Grammy Winner Miranda Lambert, Super Bowl Champion Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers and many more with his delightfully animated personality, witty antics and clever tricks. His natural ability to fully captivate every audience he encounters has earned him two consecutive People’s Choice Awards from the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is precisely why he is affectionately known as “The Charming Trickster, himself.”

Darshwood also puts on a regular family friendly show – Never Not Amazing Show

www.darshwood.com

Date night options were feeling very limited in Mahomet and we felt like we have this great space for our classroom that we can easily transform into a venue with smaller more intimate events. People can BYOB and we have a little concessions stand. Also people like to shop after the show in Yellow & Co.

