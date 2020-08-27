Premium Hand-Crafted Bundt Cakes at Nothing Bundt Cakes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have Nothing Bundt Cakes join us in the CI Kitchen with a look at their premium hand-crafted bundt cakes.

Here’s more from the owners:

We make delicious hand-crafted Bundt Cakes in four sizes, 10 flavors and 40 designs plus have a unique selection of gifts, serve ware, balloons, candles and cards, creating a one-stop-shop for celebrating life’s special moments, big and small. From “Happy Birthday” to “Just Because,” nothing says it better than Nothing Bundt Cakes.





We offer Bundt Cakes in a variety of sizes, perfect for any occasion, including business-to-business gift giving, teacher gifts, birthdays and weddings.

Guests may select from four different sizes:

o Full-sized Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing

o Miniature Bundtlets, great for gifting

o Bite-sized Bundtinis®, sold by the dozen

o Tiered Cakes for larger celebrations

Our Premium Hand-crafted Bundt Cakes are made fresh daily with real eggs, butter and cream cheese, Each is crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting — made with velvety cream cheese and real butter. Our cakes are available in 10 flavors and two different frosting options:

o Signature – thick frosting petals that you see most often

o Drizzle – For a lighter touch, the Drizzle features a delicate frosting technique, perfect for weddings and other elegant occasions

EVENT:

Friday, August 28, we are celebrating our grand opening with a ribbon Cutting with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. and then all day, from 9 to 6 p.m., we will host a benefit day for the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation whereby 20% of sales will be donated to this organization that invests in educators and students by supporting creativity, innovation, and excellence in Champaign and Urbana public schools.

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – CHAMPAIGN, IL [408 W. Town Center Blvd., 217-888-2253]

• Friday, August 28

o 9 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

o 9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization that invests in educators and students by supporting creativity, innovation, and excellence in Champaign and Urbana public schools

• Saturday, August 29

o 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Each guest (up to 300) will receive a Free Confetti Bundtlet and may spin the prize wheel (please see nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/il/champaign for details)

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – SPRINGFIELD, IL [2476 Wabash Avenue, 217-210-7450]

• Friday, August 28

o 11 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting with The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce

o 9 a.m.-7 p.m. – St. John’s Children’s Hospital Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this amazing place that provides expert care to meet the unique needs of children and families close to home.

• Saturday, August 29

o 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Each guest (up to 300) will receive a Free Confetti Bundtlet (please see nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/il/springfield for details)

o St. John’s Children’s Hospital Benefit Day will continue, giving 20% of sales to this great hospital for our area children.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

217-888-CAKE (2253)

408 W. Town Center Blvd.

Champaign, IL 61822