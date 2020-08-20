Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Prairie Commons Business Collective, Founder Cassie Yoder, joins us with details on this new community based organization.

Here’s more from Cassie:

Prairie Commons Business Collective is a grassroots, community-based organization of craftsperson, artisans, furniture makers, artists, poets, and supporters.

We understand that there is not going to be in illumination of Amazon, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t shop local.

Why Join:

At Prairie Commons Collective, are businesses and artists full of creative and innovative individuals who are wanting to showcase their products & online stores to the masses. Since all crafter, vendor fairs and homeshows are cancelled due to the pandemic, we need to market smarter. Collectively.

But marketing costs are not cheap or simple. Growing as a collective builds stronger branding, distinct community and allows for a smarter strategic approach to media ad buys.

Fall is around the corner! Today on the show we are showcasing Products that are from businesses within the collective!