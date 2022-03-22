Central Illinois (WCIA) If you’re looking to give your business a boost, we have you covered. Owner of Cass Concept Marketing and Prairie Commons Business Collective, Cassie Yoder shares more.

Since 2005, Cass Concepts has helped companies and small business ventures, just like yours, strategize and implement creative visions. As a full service marketing firm, it is important to help our small businesses grow not just major corporations.

In 2020, Prairie Commons Business Collective was created.

Prairie Commons Business Collective is a community-based organization of boutiques, shops, craftsperson, artisans, furniture makers, artists, poets, and restaurants that collectively join forces for increase their branding and awareness!

Cass Concepts offers business coaching and how consumers can help support local.