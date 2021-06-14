Power of Parks Virtual 5K is back for 2021

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s time for the second annual Power of Parks 5k, a virtual 5k race.

Run a 5k race at your own pace during the month of July at the Urbana Park District Power of Parks 5k.

Run the race between July 17 – 30. After you run, share your results with your time and photos of you running the race to info@urbanaparks.org.

The first 200 people who register for free get a complete swag package including a shirt, medal and race bib.

After the first 200 people register, it will cost $12 and racers will receive a t-shirt only.

The park district won’t mail the swag to racers – they will have to come to Phillips Recreation Center to pick up their t-shirt and other goodies.

People can run their race anywhere, but Urbana Park District offers many, scenic trails and green spaces to run.

Call the park district at (217) 367-1544 to register, or register online.

For more information, you can watch the most recent edition of Mark in the Park!

