Potomac & Armstrong PE teachers race for equipment for their students

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

John Lubinski, Potomac Grade School Physical Education teacher, and Wade Rogers, Armstrong Physical Education teacher are battling it out with a marathon challenge all to raise money for their PE programs.

How to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rogers-vs-lubinski-race-for-pe

Are you #TeamLubinski or #TeamRogers?

These two PE teachers are running a 26.2 mile challenge race to raise money for their departments.

This will be the 13th marathon for Mr. Lubinski and the first for Mr. Rogers.

Mr. Rogers has youth on his side as he is 15 years younger than Mr. Lubinski

Who will come out on top? Place your bets and comment with who you think will win the race. We’ll find out on March 27th.

If you’d like to donate an item from their Amazon wish list, check it out HERE.