Portillo’s welcomes the fall season with salted caramel shake

The energy that is created by the leaders and team members in our restaurants, combined with that of our guests and super fans is what makes the Portillo’s world go ’round!

Something people usually find interesting is our history. Dick Portillo started this all from just a small food trailer!

Portillo’s actually works to help friends and families make lifelong memories. The experience of sharing a meal at Portillo’s – whether ordered through the drive thru or in the dining room – is really something!

What folks may not realize is that we are masters at developing Leaders as well. It is no secret that Portillo’s is growing rapidly and that is thanks to our ability to grow and foster leadership in our own ranks. While, of course, during these times we are still looking for great new Team Members – I do have to say we’ve actually opened new restaurants during the pandemic and look to open two more still this year!

People certainly ask where we will open next…and by the way it is everywhere from Joliet, IL for our first speedway-inspired drivethru only concept to Texas and Florida…maybe even Las Vegas in the next couple years!

The next subject our fans usually ask about, is how our food is made. How do you get the hot dog buns perfectly warm and steamy or what spices do you use in the beef gravy? Specifically, people will ask about our chocolate cake. What is the secret ingredient….

Our organization does large volume, well – because we have truly intelligent and hardworking Team Members dedicated to their craft. We even have special not-so-secret words we yell when we see that bus is coming in or a long line is forming. It helps get everyone’s focus to the right area and creates a show for our guests in the process!

Portillo’s has officially brought in Autumn with our Salted Caramel Shake. Moreover, we continue to provide excellent catering options for any of those events you’ve been putting off for oh-say- the last year and a half.