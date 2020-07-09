Pork: Versatile, Affordable, and Delicious

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Illinois Pork Producers are back with tips on how versatile pork can be when it comes to preparing dinner.

• Pork is versatile, affordable, easy to cook, and easy to pair with other food groups

• Great for stock up as we all try to be more efficient at grocery shopping – buy a bigger cut or cuts, cook ahead, and store in fridge or freezer for easy meals another day (perfect for salads, lunches, stir fry, casserole, stew, etc)

• Pork has a wonderful “porkfolio” to choose from for every day and party occasions. Meal planning can help fit it all in – pair decadent choices with more nutrient rich options (think bacon on a salad or loin chop with potatoes au gratin)

• Most people don’t realize pork has several lean options – look for “loin” cuts and ham is lean, too – read labels to pick what’s best for you and the meal you are planning

• Super easy to cook – you can grill, bake, roast, slow cooker, microwave, stir fry – pretty much whatever technique you want to use, pork will turn out awesome. Visit ILpork.com and pork.org for more “how to’s”

• Boneless or bone in – both work, regardless of what recipe may call for. The cooking time doesn’t vary that much and if you choose the bone in, you can use that to make some awesome soup or broth, too!

Additional Resources:

https://ilpork.com/cooking-resources/how-to-cook-pork

https://www.porkcares.org/

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/wcm/connect/d1df4c79-ad2b-4dd4-a802-ed78cd14409d/Ham_and_Food_Safety.pdf?MOD=AJPERES