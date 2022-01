Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Kids Kits will be back at this weekend’s (1/29/22) market. Kits are free, donations are accepted! Massaged Kale Salad is the favorite repeat recipe this month and is sponsored by MTD!

Tell us how you like the Kids Kits! We welcome feedback on the Kits and suggestions for Kits in 2022.

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St, Suite 400

http://www.thelandconnection.org