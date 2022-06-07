Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Free orchestra concert features flight through Urbana High School



On Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m., Urbana Pops Orchestra will share their concert Pops on the Prairie free to the public. It will include several pieces that celebrate Illinois, the prairie, and Urbana High School as it looked when it first opened its doors to students in 1914. cert will be performed in the high school’s auditorium at 1002 S. Race Street.

Imagine you’re a barn swallow in 1914. Suddenly the main entrance doors to Urbana High School open. You seize the opportunity to see the building, designed by architect Joseph Royer as you swoop in and fly from room to room. That’s the experience audience members will have while hearing Urbana Pops Orchestra play “Tudor Fantasia,” a piece composed and animated by UPO Conductor Stephen L. Larson.

The “flight” ends inside the very auditorium where the piece will be performed and is dedicated to Greg Chew—and an English teacher and drama director at Urbana High School for 35 years. UPO will also play four dances from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.” The big-sky Copland sound is often associated with the prairie.



Noel Chi, the 16-year-old violinist who won this year’s Chambana International Music Competition, concerto division, will perform the first movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.

Members from the cast of this year’s Urbana Park District Youth Summer Theatre will share two songs from this year’s production of “Newsies,” accompanied by the orchestra.

Urbana Pops Orchestra has been offering free concerts, recitals, and educational opportunities in Champaign-Urbana since 2010. The ensemble’s goals are to perform high-quality light classical and pops repertoire for free and to provide a setting for talented youth musicians to learn from seasoned professionals.

UPO is affiliated with the Urbana Park District and Urbana School District #116. For more information, visit www.UrbanaPops.org. UPO acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, an Urbana Arts & Culture grant, and many generous donors.