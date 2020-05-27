Pop Up Pear serving your favorite meals

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Annie Murray and Lauren Murray, Owners of L.A Gourmet Catering and Pear Tree Estate, join us to share how they’re bringing your favorite meals to you curbside.

Here’s more from Annie & Lauren:

We started catering 14 years ago and we specialized in specialty catering for small groups, we realized we loved every celebration of life that we became a part of but we also wanted a place to call home so we built Pear Tree Estate 7 years ago and have been able to continue the celebration. Our calendar fills so quickly that we haven’t had the opportunity to book some of the smaller parties, but COVID has given us the chance to serve curbside pickup and our clients can order dinner for 2 during this time. It usually takes an invitation or throwing a party to get an LA Gourmet meal but for this limited time you can enjoy our favorites in the comfort of your own home.

The Pop Up Pear is truly our favorite meals served curbside. We believe in that magic that happens over a meal and even if you can’t experience that while you are celebrating with us inside Pear Tree Estate, we hope you can take it home and experience that magic through the love we put into the food.









The restaurant and event industry is so badly impacted by COVID 19, but we and all small business owners are grateful for the community that is supporting our work and the love that we put into it. Since we traditionally specialize in catering for groups, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up a meal for two! If you are looking for a great meal prepared well and safely, we have that opportunity to enjoy one. You can also buy a meal and gift it to someone else or donate if you know there is a family that needs it.

Every week you can check out our facebook page and we will post links to the meals available for the following week. They sell out quickly, so keep an eye for the posting to grab a ticket.

L.A. Gourmet Catering and Pear Tree Estate

2150 County Rd 1000 E

Champaign IL 61822