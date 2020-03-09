Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring is almost here. The air might be getting warmer, but the lakes in our area are still frigid. But that’s no problem for those willing to “Be Bold and Get Cold.” Happening in your community… It’s the 2020 Mahomet Polar Plunge and 5K Donut Dash. Radio Personality Diane Ducey joins us along with her son, Aidan.

Here’s more from Diane Ducey and Aidan:

Aidan & I have helped with the Mahomet Polar Plunge and 5k Donut Dash for years.

He’s a Special Olympian in Region I and a Junior at Unity High School. For years he volunteered as a “Pet Pal” at the C-U Humane Society and he’s especially proud of being in FFA. He even got to see PIGS being BORN (gross!) last week at Unity under Ag Teacher, Rich McCabe’s, guidance!

The dash and plunge will take place 03/21/2020 at Lake of the Woods located at 109 South Lake of the Woods Road in Mahomet. Donut Dash registration starts at 8:00 am and the dash takes off at 9:00 am. Plunge registration starts at 10 a.m. with the plunge taking place at noon

Don’t wait in lines to check-in on the day of the Polar Plunge and Donut Dash 5K, instead, come out Friday evening, March 20th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lake of the Wood Pavilion, 1702 E. Prairie View Road, Mahomet, IL to get you and your team check-in for the Mahomet Polar Plunge and/or Donut Dash 5K! Have your signed Polar Plunge waivers, turn in any cash/checks you may have to credit your Plunge goal, get your Plunger wristband for beach/water entry, and receive your Official Law Enforcement Torch Run Mahomet Polar Plunge hoodie! Team Captains can also register for their teams by bringing all the team waivers and any additional check/cash to go towards plunger funds. If you are a Donut Dasher and have registered on-line, you can pick up your Bib and Donut Dash shirt.