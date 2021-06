Whether it’s a poke bowl, sushi bowl or Hawaiian plate, pineapple can be the perfect ingredient. And today The Poke Shack brought proof.

The Poke Shack in Mahomet is owned by Shai Mauth, a food entrepreneur…known for his influence on Broadway Food Hall as well as the new sushi/poke store at Carle at the Fields, King Kuma. For more details (or to order online), visit the Poke Shack on Facebook or on their website.