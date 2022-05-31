Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library joins us to share about a new community poetry art program, Poems Across Urbana, they’re holding this summer.

Poems Across Urbana

Help us cover Urbana in poetry! Submit a short (2-4 line), family-friendly poem of your own creation to the Library. In August and September, the poems will be printed on yard signs and given out to the community to be displayed all over Urbana. For information on how to submit a poem, see the submission guidelines listed below.

Not sure how to write a poem? The Library will be holding workshops where community members can learn how to write a variety of poems from local poets. Dates for the workshops are listed below:

• Saturday, 6/11 at King Park – Poems Across Urbana Children’s Writing Workshop

• Wednesday, 6/15 at The Urbana Free Library – Poems Across Urbana Haiku Workshop

• Sunday 6/26 at Crestview Park – Poems Across Urbana Quatrain Writing Workshop

This program is paid for in part by the City of Urbana Arts and Culture Grant.