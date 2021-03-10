Play and Stay at Best Western Plus in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

When you walk through Best Western Plus in Amazing Arcola, you will immediately see this hotel is like no other.

Custom designed to showcase and represent the Prairie. From the furniture to the art throughout the hotel, you will need notice many unique features including Amish-made furniture.

The art on the walls is from Richard Herschberger galleries. He is a local photographer who is very well known for his Amish and floral themed photos. He went to one of Ansel Adams workshops and he knew from that moment on he wanted to be a photographer.

The hotel tells the story of the Prairie. When people stay here it is because there is a connection to the area. When they host their wedding here or their convention here, it is to strengthen the bond and the ties to the area.