Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Lots of people are itching to get out and start working in their gardens. But when should we start digging and planting and what plants do we start with now? Roger Cramer, owner of Ropp’s Flower Factory, shares a few tips.

Ropp’s Flower Factory also has a NEW location in Mahomet!







They are open beginning May 1.

Check out the Ropp’s Flower Factory website HERE.

218 S Melvin St Gibson City, Illinois