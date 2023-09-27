Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Fall is here, and to help you make the most of this vibrant season, we have a special guest today: Danie Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, here to introduce the all-new Fall Colors Trip Planner.

The Fall Colors Trip Planner is your key to unlocking the beauty of autumn in Illinois. Visit www.EnjoyIllinois.com, and you’ll find this fantastic online resource. It features an interactive Fall Color Tracker that predicts when and where the fall foliage will be at its peak across the state. This tool is your guide to discovering top fall attractions and experiences that will make your autumn unforgettable.

For those seeking a quaint escape, Danie recommends visiting Galena. Stroll through Galena’s Historic Main Street, explore unique shops, and enjoy local cafes and restaurants. Just a short drive away is Savanna, a historic river town near Mississippi Palisades State Park. Savanna was recently ranked the #1 small town for adventure by USA Today for the second year in a row. Finish your small-town tour in Elsah, an enchanting village nestled in the bluffs, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you prefer city adventures, Chicago has a lot to offer. Lincoln Park Zoo is perfect for families, with its annual Fall Fest and free attractions. Chicago River Architecture Tours provide a unique perspective on the city’s history and iconic buildings. For a more natural experience, head to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, offering breathtaking views and a Fall Festival with wine tastings, a glass pumpkin patch, and more.

In the southern part of the state, fall colors typically peak in late October. The Shawnee National Forest, with its Garden of the Gods, offers breathtaking views and hiking trails for all skill levels. After your adventures, spend the night at the Davie School Inn in Anna, a renovated schoolhouse with themed luxury suites. Don’t forget to explore the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail and savor locally made Illinois wine.

Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park, less than two hours from Champaign, offer miles of hiking trails, canyons, and stunning views of the Illinois River Valley. After your hike, visit the tasting room at Illinois Sparkling Co.- August Hill Winery in downtown Utica.

Ready to plan your fall adventure? Visit [EnjoyIllinois.com](http://EnjoyIllinois.com) to access the Fall Colors Trip Planner and find more inspiration in the newest issue of Enjoy Illinois magazine. Embrace the beauty of fall in Illinois and make lasting memories this season.