Pickleball taking central Illinois by storm

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Pickleball has been gaining in popularity around the world, and if you’re looking to give it a try you’ll need to check out the Savoy Recreation Center.

Play pickleball year round on 4 indoor courts

Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced play

Beginner lessons Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-9 and 1-2

Address: 402 Graham Drive Savoy, IL 61874

Phone: 217-359-3550

Email rec.info@savoy.illinois.gov

Hours: Monday: 6 AM to 7 PM Tuesday: 6 AM to 7 PM Wednesday: 6 AM to 7 PM Thursday: 6 AM to 7 PM Friday: 6 AM to 5 PM Saturday: 7 AM to 4 PM Sunday: 12 PM to 4 PM