Pickleball taking central Illinois by storm

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Pickleball has been gaining in popularity around the world, and if you’re looking to give it a try you’ll need to check out the Savoy Recreation Center.

Play pickleball year round on 4 indoor courts

Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced play

Beginner lessons Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-9 and 1-2

Address: 402 Graham Drive Savoy, IL  61874 

Phone: 217-359-3550  

Email rec.info@savoy.illinois.gov

Hours: Monday: 6 AM to 7 PM Tuesday: 6 AM to 7 PM Wednesday: 6 AM to 7 PM Thursday: 6 AM to 7 PM Friday: 6 AM to 5 PM Saturday: 7 AM to 4 PM Sunday: 12 PM to 4 PM

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon