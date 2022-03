Piatt County, Ill. (WCIA)

Piatt County Antique Day- an event the City of Monticello is back after a couple years off. This event, which will be held Saturday, March 5th, will feature 9 different antique shops throughout Piatt County, all varying in their styles and specialties. It’s a great way to get out and explore smaller communities in rural central Illinois.

City of Monticello, Illinois

210 N Hamilton, Monticello, IL

http://www.cityofmonticello.net