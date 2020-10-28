Photographer Larry Kanfer unveils 2021 retrospective calendar

Larry Kanfer has been capturing breathtaking images of Central Illinois for 30 years, spotlighting local farms and autumn foliage and famous landmarks at the University of Illinois. Each year, Kanfer produces a calendar filled with his work…and, this year, he is doing something special.

Just as 2020 gave us time to reflect, the 2021 calendar is a special retrospective edition, featuring Larry’s favorite cover images from the past three decades. To get your 2021 Prairiescapes Calendar (and save $3 on the price), visit https://www.kanfer.com/.

