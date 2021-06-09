Phoenix Savoy 16 offering FREE kids movies all summer long

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)
Grab your popcorn and a slushie! Phoenix Savoy 16 + IMAX is offering FREE family movies now through July 29. Movies start at 10am every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All ages and groups are welcome.
June
June 8-10: Smurfs The Lost Village & The LEGO Movie 2
June 15-17: A Dog’s Way Home &
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
June 22-24: Goosebumps 2
Haunted Halloween
June 22-24: Detective Pikachu
June 29-July 1: The Croods A New Age
& Minions
July
July 6-8 Trolls World Tour & Dolittle
July 13-15 Despicable Me & The Secret Life of Pets
July 20-22 Sing & Kung Fu Panda
July 27-29 Abominable & How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World