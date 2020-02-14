Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Valeri Farmer-Dougan, Ph.D., Behaviorist and Professor and Dir. of the Canine Behavior and Cognition Laboratory, Dept. of Psychology at Illinois State University, is here with details on the mission of Pet Central Helps.

Here’s more from Pet Central Helps:

Pet Central Helps Animal Rescue is an inclusive rescue in Normal IL that rescues dogs and cats and places them up for adoption. In addition, PCH runs a food bank for the animals, provides low cost spay and neuter for all foster animals, as well as low cost veterinary care. Through a collaboration with the Canine Behavior and Cognition Laboratory at Illinois State University, FREE behavior training classes and specialized behavior intervention programs are available for both foster animals and adopted animals.







As an animal behaviorist I assess the dogs and cats at Pet Central Helps and develop intervention programs as needed. I supervise a team of 50 students who work individually with the foster and adopted dogs (and the occasional cat). Under my supervision, students conduct assessments and develop intervention programs for the dogs as part of an ISU psychology class. Students provide 80 hours of direct teaching/intervention per week. Because we are working with rescue animals, we frequently see reactive animals- dogs and cats who are fearful of people and other animals because of a lack of socialization or abuse. We work with these animals and help them acclimate to their new homes and teach positive behaviors to replace the inappropriate behaviors they may be displaying.







We do “show and tell” for people in that we teach bite prevention and “get to know your dog’s communication signals” programs to the community.

We are a comprehensive program. Not only do we rescue animals, but we then make every effort to keep those animals and local dogs and cats in their home. We offer a food bank, behavioral services (the most common reason for relinquishment), and low cost spay/neuter and veterinary care.





We have an adoption event at the Bloomington PetSmart this Saturday (and most Saturdays) from 11 am to 2 pm.