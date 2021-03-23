Personal Chef, DeAngelo Newson, prepares home-made ricotta cheese

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DeAngelo Newson- Personal Chef, is back to share how simple it is to prepare home made ricotta cheese.

Here’s more from DeAngelo:

My passion started at a very young age, and it all started with my grandfather. I would often go hunting and fishing with him, and at the end of the day I would watch him cut and clean whatever protein we caught and cook a fantastic meal from it. He also had an amazing garden! So I have always been exposed to cooking from scratch with fresh ingredients and it was something that I always gravitated towards. That is also why I decided to go to culinary school instead of accepting scholarships to play basketball at the college level. In culinary school, I was taught by many great chefs the different styles of cooking, different cuisines, a variety of knife skills, customer service, among many other things. Since graduating, I have worked in an array of restaurants ranging from vegan, to upscale, to fine dinning (In IL and TN). A fun story I often like to share is that while working at Bacaro, I had the pleasure of cooking for not only Mario Batali, but also Drake- which has been the highlight of my career thus far!

I think people find my plating the most interesting. I am often told that my food looks amazing, even when it is something simple all because I put effort and emphasis on plating. People eat with their eyes first which is why presentation is key!

I would say that I find myself helping people expand their pallet by always having them try something new. People are often surprised by the things they like when they just try it!

I am often asked, “what’s your favorite thing to cook?” and the answer would be house made pasta. Pasta is very versatile- you can color it, stuff it, and shape it, just to name a few. I also feel that homemade pasta tastes better and will always have that “el dente” bite. However, my favorite thing about making pasta from scratch is that I can roll it through the pasta machine without using flour. When that is accomplished you know that the pasta is made correctly, and that is the most satisfying feeling a chef can get!



Although things are lightening up with Covid, it is still nice to have someone come into your kitchen and cater completely to your culinary needs (whatever the style, flavor, dietary restrictions may be). I can supply the dishes and decorations, or you can set up your table however you desire and I will do the rest. I also leave the kitchen looking better than when I walked in; floors will be swept, trash taken out, dishes done, and counters/ stove wiped clean.

I also want people to know that I make everything completely from scratch and use as many local businesses/ farms as much as possible. NOTHING FROZEN!!

I am now available for Spring and Summer dinners on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays! I can cater for up to 25 people and for any type/style of event.

Contact DeAngelo:

Phone: 217-372-1531

IG: @ChefNewk44