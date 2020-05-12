Perimeter Road Sound Recordings gives slice of life in the music business

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Perimeter Road Sound Recordings is an entirely student-staffed record label at Parkland College.





The program invites students interested in the music business to gain real-world experiences through booking, recording, mixing, mastering and even marketing and promotion. Plus, the label works with local musicians to record, release, and promote music across various media. For the selected artists, it’s free of charge.

For information on getting involved, contact perimeterroad@gmail.com

Coordinator: Deane Geiken 217/351-2450

Faculty Advisor: Adam Porter 217/351-2561

Check out Anika Emily’s performance of her song Finish Line which she recorded with Perimeter Road Sound Recordings for the label’s single series: