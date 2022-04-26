Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Perimeter Road Sound Recordings at Parkland College is a non-profit record label that exists to connect students interested in audio recording and music business with the awesome and talented local music community. We have a professional recording studio on campus where students learn and the record label operates.

We do a lot of interesting things! I think the work in the recording studio with our signed artists and bands might be the most interesting, as a lot of people don’t get to see what happens behind the scenes when making music.

We exist as a co-curricular organization that connects students at Parkland to real-world experiences in the music business. The includes collaborating closely with local artists and bands on recording, mixing, and releasing singles and albums, as well as putting on live events like our upcoming music festival. We hope that this experience is not only a benefit to Parkland students, but also to the community. Our signed artists record for free and our live shows have free admission.



Our live music festival will be taking place in the B parking lot at Parkland College this coming Saturday, April 30 from Noon to 7 pm.

Perimeter Road Sound Recordings at Parkland College

217 351 2200

2400 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61921

http://parkland.edu/musicfestival



http://perimeterroad.bandcamp.com