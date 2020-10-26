Perfect Fall Treat: Easy Homemade Caramel Apples

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Easy Homemade Caramel Apples

· 5-6 apples of your choice (I’m using Granny smith and sweetangos)

· 1 package caramels, unwrapped

· 1 tbsp water

· Toppings for apples (granola, crushed multigrain cheerios, chia seeds, googly eyes, sliced almonds or other nuts, mini chocolate chips..anything you like!)

· Skewer sticks

Wash and dry the apples well. Line a tray with parchment paper. Skewer the apples in the center. Place skewered apples on prepared tray and set aside. Be sure to have your toppings ready to go as well!!

Unwrap the caramels and place in microwave safe dish with the water. Microwave in 1 minute increments until caramel is completely melted ( about 2-3 minutes). Stir well and let sit 1 minute before dipping.

Dip each apple into the caramel (being careful about the heat if kiddos are helping!) Let sit a minute before decorating with toppings.

Refrigerate 1 hour before serving, to allow the caramel to set.

Connect with Emily Dupuis at Harvest Market HERE.