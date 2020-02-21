Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re heading to Springfield to check out Pease’s Bunn Gourmet!

Pease’s Bunn Gourmet

Located in the Gables Shopping complex in Springfield, IL, the venue is your gourmet destination for food, beverages and gifts. The café offers a wide variety of savory items including hot soups, crisp salads, freshly grilled paninis and unique flatbreads. The coffee bar serves the latest in trendy beverages such as cold and nitro brew, hand-crafted Italian sodas and a wide variety of espresso based beverages. Tempting fresh pastries and handmade dessert offerings change daily. The chefs churn homemade ice cream in traditional and gourmet flavors. Craft beer, interesting wines and specialty cocktails are served daily.









The specialty gift offerings are endless. Whether you are looking for artisan chocolates made in the on-site chocolate production theater, gourmet roasted nuts or a variety of fresh popcorn flavors, Pease’s is the spot for you. Other specialty items include USDA Prime and Choice beef from the Bunn QB Farm, specialty soup kits, artisan salts and unique spice blends.







