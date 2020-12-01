Pear-Pecan Cheeseball with Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams has over 20 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.
How to tackle Recipe Substitutions
- Read the recipe all the way through before starting
- Three key points to keep in mind with substitutions
a. Replace
b. Reduce
c. Remove
- Decide what you want to accomplish with changing the recipe and how that ingredient(s) impacts the recipe
a. Flavor
b. Moisture
c. Texture
d. Visual appearance
- Learn the functions of ingredients
a. Fat – flavor and texture
b. Sugar – sweetener; flavor enhancer; texture and appearance
c. Salt – taste
- Change only one ingredient or cooking method at a time.
Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball
8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup plain, low-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 1/4 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1 medium firm ripe pear, finely chopped
1 scallion, finely chopped, white and green separated
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped toasted pecans
Stir cream cheese, yogurt, Cheddar cheese, pear, scallion white part only, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and pepper together in a medium bowl. Coat a large piece of plastic wrap with cooking spray. Scoop the cheese mixture onto it. Using the plastic wrap to help you, form the cheese mixture into a ball, and then completely wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Just before serving, combine pecans and the reserved scallion greens in a shallow dish. Roll the cheese ball in the mixture, pressing to adhere. **Party tip: make individual cheese ball bites – press cheese ball mixture around a green grape, coat with nuts and serve with individual picks!