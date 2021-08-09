Peanut Butter S’mores Turnovers with Adelynn

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Adelynn joins her Aunt Heather in the kitchen in honor of National S’mores Day to make a twist on the traditional treat.

Peanut Butter S’Mores Turnovers

INGREDIENTS

2 sheets (1 box) Puff Pastry

3 whole graham crackers, broken into fourths

9 .49-ounce mini milk chocolate bars

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

small bowl of water

1 large egg, whisked with 1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup Marshmallow Creme

View the rest of the recipe HERE.

Details on building your own s’mores bar found HERE.