Peanut Butter S’mores Turnovers with Adelynn

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Adelynn joins her Aunt Heather in the kitchen in honor of National S’mores Day to make a twist on the traditional treat.
Peanut Butter S’Mores Turnovers
INGREDIENTS
- 2 sheets (1 box) Puff Pastry
- 3 whole graham crackers, broken into fourths
- 9 .49-ounce mini milk chocolate bars
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- small bowl of water
- 1 large egg, whisked with 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 cup Marshmallow Creme
View the rest of the recipe HERE.
Details on building your own s’mores bar found HERE.