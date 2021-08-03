Peach Crostini with Herbed Ricotta & Prosciutto with Anita’s Table Talk

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today on ciLIving we’re learning about peaches and microgreens with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

Who grows the most peaches in US? California

What are the 3 main types of peaches?

Clingstone—best for sweet desserts and canning Freestone—best for eating fresh Semi-Cling—a hybrid–combines the sweetness of a clingstone with the easy-to-eat freestone.

What are microgreens? Young vegetable greens that fall somewhere between sprouts and baby leafy vegetables.

Are they safe to eat? Yes, if grown correctly.

Why should you eat them? They pack a HUGE nutritional punch.

Best tasting microgreens? Matter of opinion but most popular are Sunflower and Speckled Pea.

How to eat them? On sandwiches and salads; blended into smoothies; or as a garnish.

Peach Crostini with Herbed Ricotta & Prosciutto

Ingredients:

1 baguette, thinly sliced

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

3 Tablespoons pesto (or fresh herbs of choice)

12 slices prosciutto (or very thinly sliced ham)

1/4 red onion, very thinly sliced

2 ripe peaches, pitted and thinly sliced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup microgreens or chopped fresh herbs, for garnish

On September 18, (subject to COVID restrictions) I’ll be restarting my free cooking classes for kids, 6TH grade through high school, at the Arthur Public Library, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.