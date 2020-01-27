PBL Farm Toy Show 2020

Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

The 32nd Annual PBL FFA Toy Show will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 9-2:30 at PBL High School in Paxton. All are welcome. The event allows something for every age to enjoy.

A farm toy shows allows local small farm toy dealers and collectors come together and share their passion for this hobby and the agriculture industry. We have local dealers and a few out of state dealers come to the high school for this event.

This event allows the public to stay and learn more about the past generations of the agriculture industry. Starting at 9, we will have the gym opened for the public to come and visit with the dealers and purchase items to add to their collection. Exhibitors can also set up displays to show off their hobby in small replicas of farm life. There are trophies and recognition for these displays. At noon, there will be a children’s tractor pull. Every year, we host a silent auction for other agricultural items. There will be concessions served all day, so you will not go hungry.

Every year, the FFA members vote on a feature tractor. We will only sell 100 of the feature tractors. This year’s tractor is the Minneapolis Moline U Gas. We have less than 20 remaining. These 20 can still be purchased, if you have not received one yet for $65. Please contact PBL High School if interested. Once the 20 remaining are sold, we can not order any more.

