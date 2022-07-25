Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are checking out what’s available at the local farmers markets this week and what all is included in this week’s Kids Kits.

This month’s Kids Kit are PB Energy Bites. Its a very simple kit that doesn’t require any cooking – just mix, shape, and enjoy. This months kit was designed by an awesome local baker from Bloomington – Michelle from Compassionate Crumbs.

A Kids Kit comes with everything needed to make PB Energy Bites.

Jessica is a local beekeeper from The HIVE by Maple Street Garden in Mahomet who is helping contribute local product in this month’s Kids Kits.

The Land Connection actively facilitates and lifts up local farmers and producers to increase the market share of local food without ourselves taking from that market share.



Downtown Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesday 7/26 from 3pm to 6pm where we will be handing out free Kids Kits! Kids Kits contain every ingredient portioned out this month for any local child to make a fun recipe designed by Compassionate Crumbs: PB Energy Bites!

