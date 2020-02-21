Paws for a Cause with HART

Foster Dad, Brad Swanson, and Volunteer with HART, is back with Scamp who’s looking for his Furever Family.

HART is actively seeking volunteers, donations, and people interested in adopting a pet! Cats and dogs are both available at their facility. Available animals can be reviewed on the website, HartShelter.org

We are a local shelter that also serves as animal control for the town of Hoopeston, funded through donors.

Paws for a Cause Cookout – Saturday, March 7 – Hoopeston VFW Dinner from 5-7 p.m.

HART invites you to join us for a cookout! The menu will incude your choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or hot dog…with baked beans and your choice of potato salad or chips, and a dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase at the VFW bar. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Rockin’ Roy Kohl from 7 pm til 10 pm.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the shelter or from any team member. Advanced prices are $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children 10 and under. Tickets at the door will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 10 and under. All meal tickets redeemed for dinner at the event will be entered for a door prize.

More info available on the website or Facebook Page.

HART – Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team
901 W Main St.
Hoopeston, IL 60942

