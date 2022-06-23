Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

PawPrint Ministries is staffed by volunteers who dedicate countless hours to training their K9 to give back to our communities. Our dogs go through a 7 phase training program to prepare them for serving. Our dogs visit individuals in hospitals, nursing care facilities, schools, libraries, dental clinics, and are deployed disasters and tragedies.

PawPrint Ministries is the first comfort dog organization in central IL with a training program specifically designed for preparing dogs and their owners for community service.

We host an annual Party for the Paws every September. A date for 2022 is in the works. Stay tuned to social media for those details!

PawPrint Ministries

217-855-6340

PawPrint Ministries

226 West Eldorado

Decatur, IL 62522