Patty the Opossum represents University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic

One of the ambassadors from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic joins us…Patty the opossum.

We will be talking about our ambassador program, including virtual ambassador events and opportunities to “adopt” our ambassadors.

Depending on the tier of adoption selected, adoptions include a color photo & certificate of adoption, WMC magnet, painting by the ambassador and a personalized video featuring the animal. We have 9 ambassador animals, each with their own story to tell. They help us teach students about the care and training of these species, as well as engage the public in conservation and educational outreach opportunities.